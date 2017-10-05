Jeremy Meeks Files for Divorce From Wife Melissa

Jeremy Meeks is ready to officially end his marriage.

The "Hot Felon" has filed for divorce from his wife of eight years, Melissa Meeks. Jeremy filed for separation from Melissa over the summer, shortly after he was spotted kissing Top Shop heiress Chloe Green.

Court documents obtained by E! News Thursday show that Jeremy listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The documents also show that Jeremy is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Jeremy Meeks Jr.