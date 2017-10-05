Proud Mom Alert! Cindy Crawford Still Can't Get Over Kaia Gerber's Fashion Week Runway Debut

The (supermodel) apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Over the years, Cindy Crawford has certainly earned her spot in the modeling and runway industry. But in recent months, her daughter Kaia Gerber has begun spreading her wings and following in mom's footsteps.
Just last month, the 16-year-old walked her very first runway show at New York Fashion Week. Fast-forward to today and Cindy is still in total awe of her daughter's accomplishment.
"I just got back from a whole month of fashion. Not only was I doing some of my work but it was my daughter's debut on the runway so it was very exciting just to be with her and to kind of have a flash back to my career as a young model through her eyes," Cindy explained at her Talking Top Design event at Cosentino City Manhattan. "It was just very exciting for us and something that we could really share at this point in our lives so it was fun."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Just a few weeks later, Kaia and Cindy would share the same runway for Versace's Milan Fashion Week Show.
"The Versace show was I thought such an incredible tribute to Gianni," Cindy shared. "It was very emotional for a lot of us."
Runway shows aside, Cindy is more than proud of her daughter's accomplishments in such a short amount of time. In fact, Kaia is already accomplishing goals she's had for many, many years growing up.
"I mean, I can't say she's waited her whole life for this because she's just 16 but she's very clear. She loves fashion, she loves design," Cindy explained during Wednesday night's event in New York City. "She's very specific about how to decorate her bedroom. She knows every designer. Oh, he used to be there, but now he went there. She knows everything, more than I did when I started because I was small town Illinois and we didn't have the Internet or Instagram, we didn't know anything."
She continued, "So she loves it and I was so proud of her—I'm proud of her regardless—but I was just excited for her and I think she's been handling it really well and she brought it. She walked out at Alexander Wang like she owned that runway. It's been exciting for her."