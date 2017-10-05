Jackie Chan Says Rush Hour 4 Is Happening, but There's a Catch and it Involves Chris Tucker

New Line Cinema
A decade has passed since Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker last shared the screen together, but it appears fans are now finally closer than ever to a Rush Hour 4.
The veteran film actor shared the exciting news during an appearance on Power 106's The Cruz Show, where he confirmed years and years of rumblings that he'd given the green light on expanding the action-comedy franchise.
"For the last 20 years, I've tried different [characters,]" Chan shared. "A few years ago, Karate Kid. There was supposed to be a Karate Kid 2 but the script isn't right. Several years later they want to do it and I say, ‘You still want to do Karate Kid? No, Karate Men.' They're taller than me now!"
He added, "Rush Hour you can do any time... Next year!"
As it turns out, Jackie only very recently came to an agreement with insiders pushing to move the project forward. He explained, "For the last seven years, we've been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed."
Chan added, "The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft and next year, [we'll] probably start."
The catch? Because yes, there's always a catch. Jackie said, "If... Chris Tucker agrees."
The comedian and second half of the Rush Hour duo has yet to comment publicly on whether or not he's on board with a fourth film, but Jackie said his decision will most likely come down to scheduling constraints.
"It's not about money!" Chan assured. "It's about [having the] time to make. Otherwise, Rush Hour 4 we're all old men. I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do Rush Hour 4.'"
Just like Jackie, Chris has shared his perspective on reprising one of his most iconic roles. In a 2012 interview with Vulture, Tucker expressed wanting to get back in front of the camera alongside the famous martial artist.
"Rush Hour 4, we're looking into it, me and Jackie," Tucker said. "We're trying to get it going, so we're developing something, so hopefully we'll get something in."
The first Rush Hour hit theaters in 1998 and spawned two more sequels released in 2001 and 2007. A Rush Hour sitcom premiered on CBS in 2016 but was canceled after one season.
