Jackie Chan Says Rush Hour 4 Is Happening, but There's a Catch and it Involves Chris Tucker

A decade has passed since Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker last shared the screen together, but it appears fans are now finally closer than ever to a Rush Hour 4.

The veteran film actor shared the exciting news during an appearance on Power 106's The Cruz Show, where he confirmed years and years of rumblings that he'd given the green light on expanding the action-comedy franchise.

"For the last 20 years, I've tried different [characters,]" Chan shared. "A few years ago, Karate Kid. There was supposed to be a Karate Kid 2 but the script isn't right. Several years later they want to do it and I say, ‘You still want to do Karate Kid? No, Karate Men.' They're taller than me now!"

He added, "Rush Hour you can do any time... Next year!"