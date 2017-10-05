Will Smith's Family Is Selling Their Clothes for Hurricane Relief

Jacopo Raule/GC Images
How would you feel if we told you that you can buy clothes from the closets of Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith or their incredibly fashionable children, Willow and Jaden?
Getting excited? Well, you may want to get your wallet, because your wardrobe dreams are about to come true. Although you can't personally take a tour of their wardrobe (sorry to disappoint), the family is donating signature pieces to TheRealReal in benefit of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. One hundred percent of proceeds from the 300 items listed will go to hurricane relief.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Beyond the altruistic sentiment behind your purchase, you're sure to find a piece that fits your style. Are you feminine and sophisticated? Shop through Jada's designer clothes. Does your style have a fearless and bold edge? Willow Smith's bomber jackets and sneakers might make you excited. Prefer gender-less fashion? You can wear pieces personally selected by trendsetter Jaden Smith And, if you're shopping for a gentleman, Will's closet has the answers to any man's wardrobe needs.
You're doing good to look good—what could be better than that? Shop the sale below!
Derek Storm / Splash News
Jada's donations include Gucci, Sophia Webster and more!
Gucci 2016 Satin Bomber, $1,495
DVT/Star Max/FilmMagic
Gucci Raffia Sport Coat, $495
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
At least your shopping splurge is helping someone in need, right?
