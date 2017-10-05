Glee Stars' Dark Secrets Revealed: Child Pornography, Drug Use and More

When Glee first premiered in May 2009, no one could've ever imagined the secrets that would later be revealed about the cast with the seemingly squeaky clean image.

But over the years, the cast has suffered great loss and made numerous confessions that have stunned fans around the world. On Wednesday, Mark Salling, entered a plea deal in his child pornography case. The actor who portrayed Puck on the Fox series, was charged in a federal indictment with receiving and possessing child pornography back in May 2016.

And that's just the latest scandal that's been revealed about the cast. Now we're taking a look back at all of the secrets about the group of actors that have taken their fans by surprise over the years.