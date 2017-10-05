Scandal's Final Power Struggle Just Might Be the One for Olivia Pope's Soul

Forget the power struggle in Washington. When Scandal returns for its seventh and final season, that fight will give way to something much bigger: The fight for Olivia Pope's soul.

Liv may be back in the White House, running Mellie Grant's presidency and B613 in tandem, but if you think that absolute power absolutely corrupts, Kerry Washington wants you to look at it from a different perspective.

"Where we meet Olivia this season, she's 100 days into Mellie's presidency and she's kind of in the place she always dreamed of being. It's beyond her wildest dreams," the star told E! News during a visit to the set of the ABC drama. "She's Chief of Staff to the President and she's the head of B613. So we get to see how well she navigates all that power because, you know, power doesn't change you, but it does reveal who you really are."

"I think it's a real existential year for Olivia Pope, trying to figure out if her soul is for the good or if it is for the evil," Bellamy Young added. "We'll see how that battle goes.