Kourtney Kardashian Slams Scott Disick for Being "Photographed With a Different Hooker Every Day"

Kourtney Kardashian is over Scott Disick's behavior. 

On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourt returns home from her birthday vacation in Mexico and catches up with Kris Jenner.

"How was Scott?" Kourt asks.

"I think that he was jealous because you were having fun spending time with other people," Kris explains.

"Well that's really not fair," Kourtney says. "It's just like I can't even live my life. I can't even go anywhere. He needs to get a f--king life and leave me alone. All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him and try to make me look like the bad guy in this situation when clearly I'm not from 10 years of this going on."

"Wouldn't you be sad if he truly left you alone?" Kris asks. "You always want what you can't have. And when somebody's right there giving you their heart on a platter."

"He's not! He's not though!" a heated Kourtney says. "That's what he makes it seem! To you, to Kim, to Khloe, to the world, to everybody! He sits there and grovels and feels bad for himself. So if that was his truth, why can't he get it together?"

Kourtney fumes, "I have to handle it when he's out photographed with a different hooker every day."

Yikes! Watch the clip to see the heated exchange.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

