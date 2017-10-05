Jenny Mollen Gives Birth, Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jason Biggs

And another baby makes four!
Jenny Mollen has given birth to a baby boy! The actress and New York Times best-selling author and her husband, actor Jason Biggs, have welcomed their second child together. Lazlo Biggs was born Monday at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, weighing in at 7 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 20 inches long. "Mom, dad and big brother Sid are doing great!" her rep tells E! News.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed their first child, a son named Sid Biggs, together in Feb. 2014.
Back in April 2017, the couple announced they were expecting their second child on Instagram. "This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo #nosefrida @fridababy #teetsreincarnated," Mollen captioned a photo of herself and Biggs in bed.
Later that month, Mollen revealed in an Instagram post that they were expecting a boy. The actress posted a photo of herself holding her baby bump with the caption, "To quote Beyoncé, "I have two penises" (not twins. Just mine and the one inside me.) #Itsaboy @fillyboo."
Since then, Mollen continued to document her pregnancy on social media, even posting nude and topless photos of herself and her baby bump. On Oct. 1, a day before she went into labor, Mollen shared a topless photo of herself with someone covering her breasts with the caption, "#cooked #39weeks."
Congratulations to the couple!
Us Weekly was the first to report news of Lazlo's birth.