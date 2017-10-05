Watch Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford Crack Up in Hysterical Blade Runner 2049 Interview

Ryan Gosling struggled to stifle his laughter while hosting Saturday Night Live last week, but the actor and his Blade Runner 2049 co-star Harrison Ford didn't even try to keep it together during a recent interview with ITV.

The interview got off to an awkward start when the interviewer, Alison Hammond, admitted that she had never seen the original Blade Runner, which Ford starred in back in 1982.

"I appreciate your candor," Gosling said after having a laugh.

Still, Hammond carried on.

"Bleak. Dystopian. An absolute nightmare to be honest with you—that's just my interviewing techniques. But let's talk about the movie, Blade Runner 2049.

"Cheer up…. It's a lovely day in London. Let's keep it that way," Ford quipped as Gosling lost it behind him. "This is not the introduction we were promised. Bring me on with a little happier music."