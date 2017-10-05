How Will Pauley Perrette's Abby Leave NCIS?

Pauley Perrette is saying goodbye NCIS after 15 years of playing Abby Sciuto, the forensics specialists on the team. Perrette, who is one of two people to appear in every NCIS episode, announced her exit on Twitter.

"So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There has been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)," she wrote in a note posted on Twitter. "It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do."