Pink Announces 2018 Tour and Drops New Single From Her Album All in One Day

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
Raise your glass because Pink is going on tour.
The Grammy-winning singer announced her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 Thursday morning.
According to a press release, the 40-date tour will take place throughout North America. It kicks off Mar. 1 in Phoenix and comes to a grand finale June 2 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time for American Express card members and Friday, Oct. 13 for the general public.
In addition to announcing her new tour, Pink released another new song: "Whatever You Want." The track is part of her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, which hits store shelves Oct. 13. Fans can listen to the new track via iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and Amazon.
But Pink isn't stopping there. The "Try" singer also announced her new documentary Beautiful Trauma, which she made in partnership with Apple Music. The film will be available to stream via Apple Music Oct. 13.
I made a thing with @AppleMusic! It?s a documentary about #BeautifulTrauma ? Check out this trailer pic.twitter.com/NfQeRwG7Sa— P!nk (@Pink) October 5, 2017
Pink teased her big news on Instagram and Twitter.
Another surprise coming tomorrow ? #beautifultrauma— P!nk (@Pink) October 5, 2017
She has also already given fans a small taste of her new album. In addition to releasing "Whatever You Want," Pink debuted her single "What About Us" Aug. 16 and "Beautiful Trauma" Sept. 28.
This new album has clearly been a labor of love for Pink.
"Making an album is—it's so many moving pieces, a lot of parts," the artist said in the documentary's trailer before proceeding to detail the creation process.
2017 has also been a pretty incredible year for the artist. In addition to performing at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, she received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, where she made an inspiring acceptance speech.
Congratulations to the singer on her new tour and her totally rockin' year.