Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Nominees: Bon Jovi, LL Cool J, Radiohead, Nina Simone and More

On Thursday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the 19 nominees for its 2018 class.

Once again, fans can participate in the induction selection process. Starting Oct. 5 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 5, 2017, fans can visit rockhall.com/vote to vote for their favorite musicians. The top five acts, as selected by the public, will be part of a special "fans' ballot," which will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees.

Fans will need to login with a Facebook account or e-mail address to vote; voting is capped at one ballot per day. Ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 900 people.

Nine of this year's nominees are first-timers. Here is the complete list: