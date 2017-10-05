Cam Newton Under Fire for Making a Sexist Comment to a Reporter

In a statement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Newton's comments "are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league." Drummond insisted the Panthers "strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team."

Rodrigue's colleague, Scott Fowler, published an op-ed in The Observer Thursday to discuss the matter further and offer adttional details. "I was in that room, which held about 30 media members, and there was dead silence when Newton proclaimed 'it's funny'—because actually it wasn't funny at all. To state the obvious, this is 2017 and not 1967," he wrote. "All Rodrigue wanted to do on Wednesday was her job, and instead she found herself in the middle of a social media firestorm." According to Folwer, Rodrigue did speak to Newton after the press conference, during which time she asked him "if he really didn't think a female could understand routes." Fowler added that Newton suggested "he should have said it was funny to hear 'reporters' talk about routes and that, if she actually did know about them, then she knew more than most reporters. Then he gestured toward the locker room, still filled with her colleagues." Rodrigue ended the talk "by asking Newton—whom she had introduced herself to on the first day of her employment with The Observer in October 2016—if he knew her name after she had covered the team almost every day for the past year. Newton said he did not."