Julia Roberts Acts Out 26 of Her Movies in Under 10 Minutes

Julia Roberts has a new movie to promote.

But since Wonder isn't in theaters until Nov. 17, James Corden wanted to re-promote some of her past projects—26 of them to be exact—on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show. Roberts was game to revisit her previous roles—or, to be honest, "as ready as I'm going to get."

In under 10 minutes, Corden and Roberts acted out scenes from Notting Hill, Mona Lisa Smile, Larry Crowne, Runaway Bride, Steel Magnolias, Charlie Wilson's War, Mystic Pizza, America's Sweethearts, Eat Pray Love, Closer, Pretty Woman, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Stepmom, Wonder, Mirror Mirror, Flatliners, Hook, Charlotte's Web, Erin Brockovich, The Pelican Brief, Sleeping With the Enemy, Mary Reilly, Ocean's 11, Ocean's 12 and My Best Friend's Wedding.

Corden could barely contain his glee as Roberts recited iconic lines from her most popular films:

• Notting Hill (1999): "I'm also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her."

• Pretty Woman (1990): "I was in here yesterday. You wouldn't wait on me. You people work on commission, right? Big mistake! Big! Huge! I have to go shopping now!"

• My Best Friend's Wedding (1997): "I love you! I've loved you for nine years and I just have this gigantic favor to ask you. Pick me. Marry me. Let me make you happy."