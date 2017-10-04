The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Has a Whole New Perspective on Marriage Following Ben Higgins Split

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra
Lauren Bushnell has learned more than a few things since appearing on The Bachelor.
It's been more than five months since the reality star and Ben Higgins called off their engagement. And while Lauren has already found a special someone, she isn't rushing towards the altar anytime soon.
While participating in a Q&A with her Instagram followers Tuesday night, Lauren was asked if she's going to marry her current boyfriend Devin Antin.
Sorry ladies and gentlemen but you're going to have to pump the brakes.
"I do see a future with him but I want to be 1,000 percent sure before I get engaged and even more sure before I get married," she wrote. "And for me, that takes time. I've learned a lot of things in the last couple years and this is a big one. Marriage is such a special and sacred thing that should never be rushed."
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for McDonald's
Back in July, E! News confirmed that Lauren and Devin were in fact a couple. During her Q&A, the lifestyle blogger revealed that the pair first met on Tinder two years ago. In fact, Devin was the only man she met from the popular app.
"We hung out for awhile but more as friends but always got along really well," Lauren shared. "Fast forward two years later when I moved back to LA. We hung out to catch up and things just kinda happened after that."
As for her favorite things about Devin, Lauren loves his laugh, how much fun she has with him and "everything about him honestly."
In regards to Lauren's ex, Ben recently admitted to E! News that he's dipping his toes into the dating pond but not exclusive with anybody. Instead, he's focused on his iHeartRadio podcast and his work with Generous Coffee.
"Life's been a little crazy for me, and it took me a while to get my mind and heart back in the place to start dating again," he told us at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas. "But I'm starting to, and I think that's the best step. I didn't know how to start, and I'm starting. But that's about as far as it goes. There's some great people in my life. Hopefully soon I will be able to show somebody off."
And for those wondering if it's hard for Lauren to hear Ben on a podcast with other Bachelor girls, she was quick to answer "no" on Instagram stories. As for the bullies that still remain on social media, they don't bother Lauren much either.
"Now I've developed a thicker skin I guess and am very happy in my life so it doesn't bother me as much," Lauren shared.