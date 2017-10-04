Peter Kraus May Not Be the Next Bachelor, But He's Still "Looking For Love" on TV

What do The Real Housewives of New Jersey Stars Really Think About Margaret Josephs (and Her Pigtails)?
Peter Kraus is sticking around Bachelor Nation.
While Rachel Lindsay's runner-up will not be our next Bachelor (no, we're still not over it), viewers will still get to see the 31-year-old fitness instructor on their TVs in 2018. Peter is set to join the upcoming spinoff The Bachelor Winter Games, franchise creator Mike Fleiss revealed on Wednesday.
"Yes, Peter will be looking for love-- and going for the gold-- on
#TheBachelor Winter Games!!!!" Fleiss tweeted.
ABC had no comment.
Can we just go ahead and give Peter the gold medal for rocking the best salt and pepper look on TV this season?
Craig Sjodin/ABC
The spinoff, which is set to premiere in February 2018, will bring former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars together at a luxury resort in Vermont where they'll compete in winter-themed athletic challenges, all while trying to find love. Think of it as Bachelor Pad meets the Winter Olympics, basically.
While Fleiss didn't name any other cast members for the spinoff, he did tease that viewers will see some new faces. "Plus, sexy international Bachelors and Bachelorettes from the dozens of countries that also produce #TheBachelor," he teased.
After quickly becoming the fan-favorite during Rachel's season of The Bachelorette, Peter was the frontrunner to land the gig as the next Bachelor. But in a surprising twist, Arie Luyendyk Jr., the runner-up from Emily Maynard's season in 2012, was officially named season 22's lead.
After the announcement, Peter took to Instagram to thank ABC for how they treated him throughout the process.
"ABC, you saw something in me, but something held me back. You treated me with such love and kindness and showed me glimpses of a life I never once dreamed that I could have," he wrote. "I will be forever humbled and grateful and will always look back at these last 6 months with an ear to ear smile, knowing that this has truly been a very special life indeed."
He finished his post with a message about fear guiding his decision-making process, seemingly confirming that it was his indecision that ultimately led to Arie landing the gig over him.
"When you let uncertainty or fear guide your decisions, you risk missing out on what could potentially be the greatest opportunity of a life time. So live dangerously, live without the fear of the unknown, and continue to live and love with a heart that is truly open to anything."
The Bachelor Winter Games will premiere February 2018 on ABC.