Katy Perry Wears Daytime Metallics in all the Right Ways

James Devaney/GC Images
Katy Perry is the brightest star on the streets with her two-toned Christopher Kane ensemble.
While most leave their metallic wardrobe for cocktail parties or nightclubs, the "Swish Swish" singer proves that a shining addition to your fall wardrobe is a must. By aiming for darker hues, such as the dress's purple and emerald tones, her outfit has just enough shine to make her stand out. Yet, it isn't too overbearing to wear in real life.
To tone down a glittering dress (for the office or school), pair it with a jacket and ankle boots like the star. Then, when it's time to go out, add a killer pair of earrings and heels. It's that easy.
As we move further into fall and the holidays, a metallic dress that you can dress up or play down will take you far.
