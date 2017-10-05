Watch the Cast of Grey's Anatomy Get Wild Behind the Scenes

It's Thursday and that means we're in for another episode of Grey's Anatomy!

Tonight's show will likely bring all kinds of drama, but while the 14-season series has often gotten pretty serious, the cast isn't afraid to let loose when the cameras stop rolling.

In fact, Grey's stars like Ellen Pompeo, Camilla Peddington, Debbie Allen, Sarah Drew and more are always taking to social media to share how they get down behind-the-scenes of the show. Let's just say things get pretty wild...