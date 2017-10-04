Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals the One and Only Downside to Having Her Life on Camera

What do The Real Housewives of New Jersey Stars Really Think About Margaret Josephs (and Her Pigtails)?
Kim Zolciak-Biermann is an open book.
Whether gushing about her hot husband Kroy Biermann, spying on her eldest daughter's date nights or confronting her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, this Bravo star has become a fan-favorite for her brutal honesty and ability to share so much of her life with the audience.
But as a new season of her family's show Don't Be Tardy kicks off Friday night, E! News had to ask the Bravolebritiy: Is there any downside to living one's life on camera?
As it turns out, some unexpected family situations can come about that nobody is prepared for.
"Bravo is super respectful. Kash's situation for example," Kim explained to E! News from her Atlanta home. "It was obviously very unexpected and Bravo asked if I wanted to share it or not because it's revolving around my children, but they are super respectful, which is awesome because I don't think I could do it for a network that wasn't or didn't respect my children. So I don't feel the pressure."
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
She added, "I just live my life and you know if there's an argument or Ariana's sneaking out or whatever's going on, I mean it's there. It's our life."
Back in April of 2017, Kim's son was hospitalized after a dog bite resulted in "very traumatic Injuries." Based off of the season trailer for Don't Be Tardy, fans will get a glimpse into how the family coped with the emergency.
"But other than like big traumatic moments that are going on…you got the crew there, but they're like my family," Kim explained. "That's the only real down side is where there is something like super major going on that's kind of difficult."
Ultimately, Kim, Kroy and the entire family will have plenty of fun moments this season on their spin-off show. From an Italy vacation to a romantic vow renewal ceremony, viewers will witness the unpredictable yet always entertaining lives of the Zolciak-Biermann clan.
Don't Be Tardy premieres Friday night at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And watch Kim's return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta when a new season begins November 5 at 8 p.m. also on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!