The Bold Type Renewed for 2 More Seasons by Freeform (With a Major Change)

Now this is news we're more than happy to print.

Freeform has renewed The Bold Type for seasons two and three, the network announced on Wednesday, with each new season consisting of 10 episodes. A surprise breakout hit over the summer, the drama centers on three best friends, played by Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy, balancing work, romance and friendship while working at a major women's magazine in New York City.

But with the renewal comes a major change, as creator Sarah Watson will not be returning, with Sweet/Vicious' Amanda Lasher set to take over as showrunner.