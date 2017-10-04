Easy Costumes Ideas From Our Favorite Fantasy TV Shows

Clothes have the power to transport us...and we need all the help we can get this Halloween.

For fantasy television shows like of Game of Thrones, Once Upon a Time or The White Queen, the wardrobe helps the actors transform from A-lister to hero...or, in some cases, anti-hero of a far off land. Luckily, Halloween is that one day of the year where we can channel some of that magic—and be fashion forward while doing it.

You don't need a full petticoat or fancy robe to channel your 18th century royal either. With a few staple pieces—some you can find right in your closet—and the right attitude, you'll be the belle of the ball without too much fuss.