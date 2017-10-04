Teresa Giudice Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With Husband Joe: He ''Never Mistreated Me''

What do The Real Housewives of New Jersey Stars Really Think About Margaret Josephs (and Her Pigtails)?
Teresa Guidice is not your average reality star or your average housewife.
The feisty mother of four may fight and cause drama like the best of them on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but ever since she went to prison for 11 months in 2015, she's got a different perspective than most Bravolebrities.
While promoting her revealing new memoir, Standing Strong, the 45-year-old sat down with E! News and opened up about her complicated relationship with husband Joe Giudice, who is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence.
In the sit-down, Teresa, who has been married to the failed businessman since 1999, sets the record straight about negative reports about their marriage.
She explains, "Joe never mistreated me because if he mistreated me I definitely wouldn't be with him."
Teresa does admit she was angry with her husband after her mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away earlier this year on March 3. The family-focused reality star confesses to E! News that she felt like her husband's bad decisions robbed her of time with her mother.
"I did get upset [with Joe] after my mother passed away and I got angry that I lost those 11.5 months...I could have had that time with my mom," she said.
As for what's to come for Teresa and Joe after her husband serves his 3.4 years at New Jersey's Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix? She says, "[Joe] says when he comes home things are going to be different."
Despite everything that their marriage has endured, Teresa says she remains hopeful on what's to come for her and Joe.
"Obviously there is a lot of guilt and I know he's going to make things better when he comes home and I can't wait for that. It's going to be like we're falling in love all over again."
As for whether or not her hubby's read her tell-all memoir, Teresa says he's yet to get his hands on a copy of her book since it just came out , but she says that one's in the mail!
Be sure to watch what happens on the season premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey tonight on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)