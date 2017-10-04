Eric & Jessie Recap: Eric Decker Surprises Jessie James Decker With a Romantic Anniversary Dinner After Mother's Day Fail

Only a professional athlete would know how to bounce back this fast!

After being called out and then pranked by Jessie James Decker for his epic Mother's Day fail, Eric Decker redeemed himself big time in tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie.

The NFL star surely won major brownie points by surprising his wife with a romantic dinner at their Nashville home to celebrate their four-year anniversary. The grand gesture included flower petals, candlelight, a personal chef and a bouquet of red roses. Go, Eric!

To top that off, he also gave Jessie a (non-Christmas) card with a heartfelt message.