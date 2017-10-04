Eric & Jessie Recap: Eric Decker Surprises Jessie James Decker With a Romantic Anniversary Dinner After Mother's Day Fail

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 205

Total Bellas Recap: The Family Takes a Trip to Sonoma and the Bella Twins Celebrate the Launch of Their New Wine

Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Has a Whole New Perspective on Marriage Following Ben Higgins Split

Winona Ryder, Marie Claire UK

Winona Ryder Says That Finding Fame Again Is ''Overwhelming''

Only a professional athlete would know how to bounce back this fast!

After being called out and then pranked by Jessie James Decker for his epic Mother's Day fail, Eric Decker redeemed himself big time in tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie.

The NFL star surely won major brownie points by surprising his wife with a romantic dinner at their Nashville home to celebrate their four-year anniversary. The grand gesture included flower petals, candlelight, a personal chef and a bouquet of red roses. Go, Eric!

To top that off, he also gave Jessie a (non-Christmas) card with a heartfelt message.

Watch

Will Eric Decker Notice Ali's Big Fake Butt?

"If these past four years are a glimpse of our future, I know I am the luckiest man around," he wrote. "I love you. I cherish you. I adore you—with all my heart."

Who else is crying?!

Catch up on this week's episode with the recap video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.