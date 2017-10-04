Willie Garson Goes Off on Sex and the City 3 Reports

Willie Garson is speaking his mind.
The actor, who played Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, is firing back at comments Kim Cattrall reportedly made about feeling like she had a "toxic relationship" with her co-stars.
Garson wrote to his followers on Twitter Wednesday, "Dear fans, because I'm 'toxic', I'm going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway."
These comments stem from the Sex and the City 3 drama that's been happening over the last week after DailyMailTV reported that Warner Bros. had canceled plans to start production on the third film.
Why? The publication claimed it was because the studio refused to meet an ultimatum allegedly posed by Cattrall. After the news was reported last Thursday, Cattrall woke up on Friday and sent a tweet to her followers.
"Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016," Cattrall wrote.
A source also told E! News at the time that the report was "totally untrue. There have been many different rumors and this is just fiction."
Sarah Jessica Parker then confirmed to Extra that were wouldn't be a third movie. "It's over...we're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
On Tuesday, an excerpt from Cattrall's taped interview with Piers Morgan's ITV show, Life Stories, was revealed by the Daily Mail. During that part of the interview, Cattrall talks about how no one from the cast reached out to her after the reports of the third movie being canceled surfaced.
Cattrall said, "And that's another thing that's really disappointing is that nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, 'How you doing?' That would have been the way to handle it. And usually what happens in a healthy relationship is that someone, or a transaction for a job in my business, is that someone says, 'Are you available?' and you say 'Yes' and 'Here's the job' and you say 'Yes but thank you very much but I'm sort of over here right now but thank you very much' and that person turns to you and they say 'That's great, good luck to you, I wish you the best.'"
She continued, "That's not what happened here. This is, it feels like a toxic relationship.'"
On Wednesday, Garson also replied to comments about his "toxic" tweet. When someone joked about there being a chance of a third movie, he replied "lol."
Another Twitter user wrote, "Dear Kim Cattrall don't ever do the movie. If you don't want to do it then don't :)." Garson then responded, "OF COURSE. Not what happened, but OF COURSE."
Garson also replied to another comment about the drama, "Yes, we're all so very 'toxic' lol."