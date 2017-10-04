Willie Garson Goes Off on Sex and the City 3 Reports

On Tuesday, an excerpt from Cattrall's taped interview with Piers Morgan's ITV show, Life Stories, was revealed by the Daily Mail. During that part of the interview, Cattrall talks about how no one from the cast reached out to her after the reports of the third movie being canceled surfaced.

Cattrall said, "And that's another thing that's really disappointing is that nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, 'How you doing?' That would have been the way to handle it. And usually what happens in a healthy relationship is that someone, or a transaction for a job in my business, is that someone says, 'Are you available?' and you say 'Yes' and 'Here's the job' and you say 'Yes but thank you very much but I'm sort of over here right now but thank you very much' and that person turns to you and they say 'That's great, good luck to you, I wish you the best.'"

She continued, "That's not what happened here. This is, it feels like a toxic relationship.'"