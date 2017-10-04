Glee's Mark Salling Enters Plea Agreement in Child Pornography Case

Mike Windle/Getty Images for Bethesda
Mark Salling appears to be taking some responsibility for his actions.
Just weeks before the Glee star was set to stand trial in his ongoing child pornography case, E! News has learned that the actor has entered a plea agreement.
In court documents obtained by E! News, the defendant plans to plead guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
Mark has agreed to serve 4-7 years behind bars and will be under supervised release for 20 years. He will register as a sex offender and will pay restitution to each victim who has requested it.
E! News has learned that the plea agreement still has to be accepted by the judge. The trial is also still set for October 17.
We've reached out to Mark's attorney for any additional comment.
Back in May of 2016, the Glee star was charged in a federal indictment with allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
"Those who download and possess child pornography create a market that causes more children to be harmed," U.S. Attorney Eileen M. Decker said in a statement. "Young victims are harmed every time an image is generated, every time it is distributed, and every time it is viewed."
Since the indictment, Mark was fired from his upcoming mini-series Gods and Secrets. He also pleaded not guilty to federal charges last summer.
Mark is most known for his role as high school jock Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Glee. The Fox series ran from 2009 to 2015.
Most of his co-stars have stayed silent on his legal troubles except for former co-star and ex-girlfriend Naya Rivera who shared her reaction to his indictment in her book Sorry Not Sorry.
"I can't say I was totally shocked, but still–WTF?" she wrote. "My son's nanny actually told me about it when the story broke. Then I had no doubt that God really did have my back along the way."