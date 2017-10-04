EXCLUSIVE!

What do The Real Housewives of New Jersey Stars Really Think About Margaret Josephs (and Her Pigtails)?

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Peter Kraus, The Bachelorette

Peter Kraus May Not Be the Next Bachelor, But He's Still "Looking For Love" on TV

The Bold Type

The Bold Type Renewed for 2 More Seasons by Freeform (With a Major Change)

Scandal

Scandal's Katie Lowes and Darby Stanchfield Are Here to Prepare You For the Final Season

Margaret Josephs is an adult woman who rocks pigtails on television. And guess what? We like her, we really like her!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey welcomed a new Housewife into the mix in Wednesday's season eight premiere, and Margaret really was a breath of fresh air (as fresh as it can get in NJ, anyway). The blonde businesswoman immediately seemed at ease with all of the ladies, dropping funny one-liners  and even making the story of how she met her second husband (she ran off with the plumber, ending her 24-year marriage and causing quite the local scandal) pretty charming!

And guess what? Margaret, 50, has the stamp of approval from RHONJ stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga aka the sister-in-law-in-charge in the Garden State. 

"She has great comebacks, she's quick on her feet," Teresa told E! News. "She makes me laugh, she makes me smile. I have a good time with her."

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 99 of Them

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret Josephs, RHONJ

Bravo

And while fans immediately started buzzing over Margaret's penchant for rocking pigtails, Melissa said the newest Housewife "beats to her own drum" and "she's really her own person."

Though it's not easy to come into a longrunning show, Melissa told E! News she thought Margaret handled the transition quite well. 

"Listen, it's not easy coming onto a show in its eighth season being the new girl and trying to pave your way," she said. "It's a show that's very Gorga-Giudice-centered, so it's hard to come in and find your way and she found her way right in."

In fact, Melissa said that aside from Teresa, Margaret might just be her favorite co-star. 

"I really do like Margaret. I really like Pigtails. I like her," she said. "She's a businesswoman, she has fashion lines and clothing lines…she really was very good to me with all of her contacts and really helping me out me out also in business…I really appreciate women helping women, there's not a lot of ladies out there like that these days."

To hear more from Melissa and Teresa on the new season, watch the video above. 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , TV , Top Stories , Melissa Gorga , Teresa Giudice , Entertainment , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.