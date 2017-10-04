How to Get Jessica Biel's Elvis-Inspired Hairstyle

"The way that I think about hair is that it's like architecture," Adir Abergel told E! News. "If you don't create the right foundation from the beginning, everything else collapses."

Adir is much like an architect. His looks are carefully planned, detail-oriented and, in case of Jessica Biel's 2017 Emmys hair, stand tall. You will often find his styles on the red carpet, complementing the beauty of celebrities, such as Reese Witherspoon, Emma Roberts, Rooney Mara,Marion Cotillardand more. But, his styling is constantly changing, due to his constant pursuit for inspiration and modernization of iconic looks.

"So I take something that is very classic and then I always add an edge by looking at a lot of references," the Virtue Labs creative director told us, while recreating the star's glam, half-up style at Violet Grey Salon. Decade-specific looks, African-American hair, tribal styles, Native American hair, this stylist's mood boards know no boundaries. "Even with Jessica Biel, it was a very simple style that anyone can do at home, but I took a lot of references from the '40s, I took some from the ‘60s, I looked at a lot of Elvis inspirations—you know, the big pompadours."