Here's Fast and Furious 9's New Release Date

The delayed release date wasn't the only drama surrounding Fast and Furious 9. There seemed to be some tension between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson back in September. Gibson left a comment on one of Johnson's Instagram photos and suggested that Johnson was in talks to do a film centered on his character Luke Hobbs.

"If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter," Gibson wrote at the time in a since-deleted comment on the picture. "I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don't fly solo."

Gibson clearly had a lot to say because he added another lengthy comment—one that mentioned the film's release date.

"I have never and will never have a problem with this major movie star he's my brother," Gibson continued. "I'm simply trying to reach him cause he won't call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can't let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date…….. Didn't you see how HUGE #Fast8 was? It's because we announced and KEPT our release date bro."

"We do this on behalf of the families, the cast, the crew member who have been down and loyal to us for 15 years…… Everyone matters," he added. "When we shoot we all eat, we we show up as a FAMILY display our love, our funny stuff, our story lines and HEARTS in every frame…… Me and the cast laugh because it seems like #Fast is like a HOLIDAY at this point….. You [can't] push the release date of a holiday bro... it's tradition it's fans that are LOYAL."