Mariska Hargitay Shines in Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: You Don't Mess With Mama Bear Benson

The clip above from "mood" features Underground actress Amirah Vann putting Benson through some hellish experiences and asking all sorts of things about Dr. Lindstrom (Bill Irwin) and Benson's past trauma.

"Noah told me you work too much," the investigator tells Benson.

"Show me another 4-year-old on the planet who would say differently," Benson says.

And then she goes in for the jugular with Dr. Lindstrom.

"I was kidnapped by a psychopath, I was held hostage, I was tortured and he threatened to do god knows what else," Benson shoots back.