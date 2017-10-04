This Video of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres Taking Over a Grocery Store Will Have You Saying O, That's Good!

Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres proved that even they can turn the mundane into comedy with their grocery run on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
In the hilarious video, the TV personalities take a trip to a Gelson's in Los Angeles to promote Oprah's new food line, O, That's Good! and make one lucky fan's day by going home to make lunch for them.
The two stars arrived at the market in style with their Louis Vuitton reusable grocery luggage before making their way to the produce aisle. While the produce could not compare to the homegrown vegetables Oprah grows in her own garden, Ellen made sure to replicate the same feeling of farm to table by grabbing the store's hose and spraying the produce herself.
Oprah and Ellen then modeled how they choose the best fruits and vegetables—cucumbers can't be "too big" or "too small"—and melons must be held in front of the chest for good measure. Ellen then snapped a photo of Oprah's melons for demonstration, because why not?!
As Ellen pulled her usual antics, including announcing that Oprah was in need of "odor eaters, dandruff shampoo and ointment," the former host of the Oprah show was busy sampling her yummy food line and sharing it with the crowds of shoppers that had gathered.
The charitable pair then singled out one unsuspecting fan among the throng of people snapping photos and invited themselves over to make a gourmet meal of microwavable dinners, boiled grapes and goldfish for the fan and her daughter. After paying for their groceries—unfortunately Oprah couldn't pay in gold bars, like she usually does—and loading them into their Louis Vuitton luggage, Ellen attempted to drive them all to the lucky fans home. Their quick drive was nothing short of hilarious, as the fan told Ellen, "Umm, I think you are in the wrong gear."
To the surprise of the fan, the famous women actually went to her home and began to prepare her a meal. Ever the hospitable hostess, Oprah quickly assumed the role of head chef and saved the mother and daughter from eating Ellen's famous boiled grapes. Demoted to the role of server, Ellen acted as the choo-choo train to deliver a delicious bite of O, That's Good! cauliflower mashed potatoes.
Since we can't all have Oprah and Ellen come to our homes, I guess we will just have to settle with trying out the O, That's Good! line of foods.