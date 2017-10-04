Idris Elba Recalls "Awkward" 2016 Met Gala With Taylor Swift and Kanye West

Idris Elba is spilling the tea.

As some may recall, the Mountain Between Us star co-chaired the 2016 Met Gala alongside Taylor Swift. While the night seemed to go off without a hitch (Swift even famously got her dance on with future beau-turned-ex Tom Hiddleston), according to Elba, it was a bit "awks."

During a game of "Confirm or Deny" with The New York Times, the star dished on the night, denying that it was the most stressful night of his life.

"It was great. I felt really famous that day," he told the newspaper. However, the drama between Swift and her longtime famous foe Kanye West did not go unnoticed.

"It was a bit awkward because Taylor Swift and I had to present an award," he described. "We were walking through the crowd and obviously, there was a little beef between Taylor and Kanye. I didn't know any of this. But I was there! And I was, like, 'Oh, this is awks.'"