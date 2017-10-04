Everyone Will Heart Your Rihanna Halloween Makeup

Although it appears high fashion, the look is simple to recreate. It's mostly highlighter, a product the star considers a must.

"My finishing touch is usually my highlighter," she told Elle. "I love highlighter—it just adds this sense of fantasy to any look."

The purple makeup is our Halloween fantasy—it's easy to do and doesn't require a lot of planning. With help with PRIV makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, we broke down the beautiful and impactful look into eight steps, so you can recreate the look for the holiday. Follow our E!ssentials guide below!