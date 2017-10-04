Ashlee Simpson Ross' Son Gives Her the Sweetest Birthday Gift

Ashlee Simpson Ross is one happy mama!

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram Tuesday to gush over the adorable birthday gift she received from her son, Bronx Wentz—a colorful, hand-painted canvas topped with loving notes about his mom!

"This is everything to me. I love you bronx. For ever and ever and ever," Simpson wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the artwork.

"Mom your eyes are like a green forest with a blue lake," wrote the 8-year-old. "Mom you're the best mom…you should know that! happy Birth Day i love you so much!"

Sounds like this little mama's boy will grow up to be quite the lady's man with compliments like these!