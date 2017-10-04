Tom Petty's Final Interview Proves He Died Too Soon: His Saddest Remarks on the Future, Death and Rock and Roll

Tom Petty passed away unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 66 and with so much he still wanted to do.

The rockstar sat down with the Los Angeles Times just a few days before his passing, opening up about what the future for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers would look like after taking some time to rest. They just wrapped their 53-show 40th anniversary tour last week.

"This year has been a wonderful year for us," he told the publication. "This has been that big slap on the back we never got," he added, referencing the positive feedback (both critically and financially) the band didn't always see throughout their long history together.