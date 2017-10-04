Chrissy Teigen to Try for Baby No. 2 Via Frozen Embryo Transfer

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hope to soon expand their family.

The couple, parents to 1 and 1/-2-year-old daughter Luna, created and froze embryos via IVF years ago. Teigen told InStyle magazine in an interview published in its November 2017 issue that she plans to undergo a frozen embryo transfer this year to try to have a second child.

Teigen, who has been open about the couple's infertility struggles, also revealed that she had suffered a loss before Luna was born.