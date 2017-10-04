Nicole Richie Spoofs Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Video in Great News

Taylor Swift (sort of) makes a cameo in Thursday's episode of NBC's Bad News.

In a sneak peek released Tuesday, Diana St. Tropez (Tina Fey) comes across a nasty headline: "SHOTS FIRED! Portia Scott Griffith DECLARES SQUAD FEUD WITH MMN BOARDROOM BITCH." Diana then watches as TV anchor Portia Scott-Griffith (Nicole Richie) trashes her through song.

In the "Bad Blood" spoof, Portia—a.k.a. Calamity—takes the lead and proceeds to diss her newly appointed boss. "You better wash dish, bish / I've had enough of your ish, bish / I'm a famous and rich bish / So you better watch dish, bish," Portia sings. "You better wash dish, bish / I've had enough of your ish, bish / I'm a famous and rich bish / So you better watch dish, bish."

(As she struts through the office, Portia literally washes a dirty dish.)

Whereas Swift's squad included characters like Domino (Jessica Alba), Frostbyte (Lily Aldridge), Headmistress (Cindy Crawford), Lucky Fiori (Lena Dunham), Slay-Z (Gigi Hadid), Justice (Mariska Hargitay), Knockout (Karlie Kloss) and Cut Throat (Zendaya), Calamity's crew includes Walter Concrete (John Michael Higgins), Lil Troublemaker (Andrea Martin), You Pick for Me I Don't Care (Brad Morris), Gerald P. Robinson, CPA (Chris Parnell), Kick-Splosion (Horatio Sanz) and Whiplash (Tracey Wigfield). After Diana finishes watching the video, she says, "Not today."

Will Diana respond with a "Swish Swish" parody? Tune in when Great News airs Thursday at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

