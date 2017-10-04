Dancing with the Stars' Maks Chmerkovskiy Apologizes to Partner Vanessa Lachey for Skipping Out on Last Performance

Maks Chmerkovskiy is taking "full responsibility" for skipping this week's Dancing with the Stars.

It was announced at the start of Monday's show that the pro was taking the night off for "personal issues," and that his partner Vanessa Lachey would be dancing with Alan Bersten instead. Sources then told E! News that the pair was not getting along, and that their strong personalities were clashing, leading to tension on set, but now Chmerkovskiy is speaking out.

"As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues," he tweeted. "I take full responsibility for my actions and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!"