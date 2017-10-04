Kellan Lutz Finally Confirms His Engagement to Brittany Gonzales

It looks like Kellan Lutz will be planning a wedding soon.

The Twilight actor confirmed his engagement to Brittany Gonzales while making a guest appearance on Steve. As it turns out, the bride-to-be used to work in the audience department for Steve Harvey's other show Family Feud in Atlanta.

When Harvey referred to Gonzales as Lutz's fiancée, the actor didn't correct him and responded with a solid "yep." The Emmett Cullen character then called Gonzales the "light of my life" and proceeded talk about his sweetheart's Family Feud connection.

"She couldn't be here today, but she wanted to come and give you guys the biggest hugs," he said. "She had the best time on the show."

"We had some nice people working at Family Feud—I didn't see her though," Harvey said. "You hit the jackpot. That's pretty good."

"Yeah, I did," Lutz agreed.

"She must have been in disguise on the show," Harvey quipped.

"She worked hard, but she's amazing," Lutz said.

Awwww.