Beverly Hills 90210 & Melrose Place Stars Luke Perry and Grant Show Reminisce About High School in Nostalgic CW Promo

"Well here we go again."
With next week's premieres of season two of Riverdale and the pilot of Dynasty, Luke Perry and Grant Show are back to back on Wednesdays once again, more than 23 years after Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place aired back to back on Wednesday nights. In this new promo, exclusive to E! News, the two stars meet up once again.
"Have we met? You look familiar," Show says as Perry joins him on a couch.
"I was thinking the same thing," Perry says.
"Where'd you go to high school?" Show asks.
"A little high school in Beverly Hills."
Perry attended West Beverly Hills High (which is apparently in a better neighborhood than Melrose Place) when he starred as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210. Show starred in the 90210 spinoff Melrose Place as Jake Hanson, who just so happened to be an old friend and mentor of Dylan McKay's. 90210 aired Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox for most of its run, and Melrose Place premiered Wednesdays at 9 p.m.
The shows did eventually part ways when Melrose Place moved to Mondays, but now Riverdale, which will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m., and Dynasty, which will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m., are bringing the duo back together. Perry obviously stars as Fred Andrews, the (currently shot) father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and Show is about to make his debut as head patriarch Blake Carrington in the CW's reimagining of Dynasty.
While it seems likely that this is the most crossover we're ever going to get between Riverdale and Dynasty, it sure does feel right to see them side by side.
(It also just so happens to be the 27th anniversary of Beverly Hills 90210, so what perfect timing!)
Riverdale and Dynasty premiere Wednesday, October 11, starting at 8 p.m. on the CW.