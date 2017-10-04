Taylor Swift Leads 2017 MTV EMAs Nominations

Weed, Controversy at the MTV VMAs and Liam Hemsworth: Everything We Learned From Miley Cyrus' Howard Stern Interview
Look what you made her do this time.
Taylor Swift leads the nominees for the 2017 MTV EMAs with six nominations, including one for her new "Look What You Made Me Do" video and one for "Best Look," in which she competes against ex Harry Styles.
Shawn Mendes received five nods. Kendrick Lamar and Swift's BFF Ed Sheeran both received four.
Check out a full list of nominations for the 2017 MTV EMAs:
BEST U.S. ACT
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Fifth Harmony
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Big Machine Label Group, LLC
BEST SONG
Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN
BEST NEW
Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag'n'Bone Man
BEST POP
Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters - Run
Katy Perry - Bon Appétit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do
BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag'n'Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017
Voting is open at MTVEMA.com. The 2017 MTV EMAs will air live from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Sunday, November 12.