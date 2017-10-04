Outlander's Claire and Brianna Are Caught in a Horrible Fight in Sneak Peek of "Freedom & Whisky"

A guest has arrived on this week's episode of Outlander, but it looks like he arrived at a very bad time.

In this clip, exclusive to E! News, Roger (Richard Rankin) has come to visit Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in Boston, which is where they headed when their search for evidence of Jamie wasn't really going well in Scotland.

But it doesn't look like life is going very well for them in Boston either, since they were "yelling," as Brianna says.

"Brianna has decided to withdraw from Harvard, and is moving out," Claire explains of their fight, but she seems to think it's easily fixable, and that the dean could just have Brianna reinstated.