Carson Daly Returns to Today After His Mom Pattie's Death: There's No Place She'd Rather Have Me Be

Carson Daly is coping with the loss of his mother with the help of his second family.

The Today co-anchor returned to work Wednesday morning, two weeks after his mom Pattie Daly suffered a heart attack and passed away. She was 73 years old.

"She died at 73, but she lived a life passionately twice as much," Voice host told his colleagues. While Daly stayed positive about his beloved mom, he was also candid about his grieving.

"I'm doing ok, you know, I'm healing—still in shock, really rough loss," he told co-hosts Matt Lauer, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb. "Nobody likes that phone to ring in the middle of the night to get that call."

"Of course, my heart rebreaks for everybody in Las Vegas who just lost so many people and they also got that call that somebody that they loved was suddenly taken away from them and it's an incredible pain, so my thoughts and prayers certainly go out to everybody in Vegas," he continued.