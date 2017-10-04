EXCLUSIVE!

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Padmé Puts Her Skills to the Test in "The Starfighter Stunt"

Ahsoka Tano has trained Padmé Amidala well.

In the fourth episode from Season 2 of Star Wars Forces of Destiny, titled "The Starfighter Stunt," Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) continues teaching Padmé (Catherine Taber) how to pilot—and E! News was given an exclusive first look at the next chapter in the animated micro-series.

"Thanks again for teaching me some combat moves, Ahsoka," Padmé says.

Moments later, R2-D2 spots a droid starfighter—albeit too late. Under attack, Ahsoka and Padmé split up. "Droids can't improvise," Ahsoka says. "We need to do something unexpected."

Padmé is in the line of fire, so Ahsoka flies in to rescue her. With her mentor temporarily stunned, it's up to Padmé to beat the starfighter herself: "Time to put my training to the test."

Can Padmé save the day? Watch the digital short now to find out.

"Star Wars Forces of Destiny is for anyone who has been inspired by Leia's heroism, Rey's courage, or Ahsoka's tenacity," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in April when the digital micro-series was announced. "We're thrilled that so many of the original actors are reprising their roles in these shorts which capture the small moments and everyday decisions that shape who these characters are. It is a fun new way for people to experience Star Wars."

Actresses reprising their roles include Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren). Other characters from the films—including Chewbacca, Finn, Han Solo and Yoda—have been prominently featured throughout the series.

The show debuted in July in tandem with a new line of merchandise, including bedding and toys. Star Wars Forces of Destiny's second half-hour special will air Oct. 29 on Disney Channel.

