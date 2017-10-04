Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Padmé Puts Her Skills to the Test in "The Starfighter Stunt"

Ahsoka Tano has trained Padmé Amidala well.

In the fourth episode from Season 2 of Star Wars Forces of Destiny, titled "The Starfighter Stunt," Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) continues teaching Padmé (Catherine Taber) how to pilot—and E! News was given an exclusive first look at the next chapter in the animated micro-series.

"Thanks again for teaching me some combat moves, Ahsoka," Padmé says.

Moments later, R2-D2 spots a droid starfighter—albeit too late. Under attack, Ahsoka and Padmé split up. "Droids can't improvise," Ahsoka says. "We need to do something unexpected."

Padmé is in the line of fire, so Ahsoka flies in to rescue her. With her mentor temporarily stunned, it's up to Padmé to beat the starfighter herself: "Time to put my training to the test."

Can Padmé save the day? Watch the digital short now to find out.