Oprah Winfrey Reflects on the Tragedy in Las Vegas: "I Feel the Soul of the Nation"

"I think, 'All those people that morning did the same thing, and it was such an ordinary day.' And I think about everybody who went to that concert the other night—it was just an ordinary day. And [I think about] how excited everybody was to be out in the open air and be at that concert, and then they didn't come home," she continued. "It helps us. This is a reminder to all of us to appreciate the ordinariness of our days, because that's what makes life extraordinary."

Winfrey then thanked DeGeneres, who tried to lift viewers' spirits in Tuesday's monologue. "This is the best I've felt in the past couple of days, being able to spend time with you and come do the show. You know, we all have ways of teaching and healing. I did it for 25 years on the air. And I say this with just the deepest love for you: You make everybody feel better. You," she told the comedienne. "You make everybody feel better and this show makes everybody feel better."