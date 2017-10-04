Brooke Shields Reveals the Cheesy Pickup Line Donald Trump Used to Ask Her Out

Long before Donald Trump became President, he tried—and failed—to date Brooke Shields.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress played a game in which she had to identify people from her past. When a photo of Trump popped up onscreen, she gagged. "No!" Shields told Andy Cohen. "I can't even speak!" The two weren't friends, she sad, explaining that the photo was taken at a "charity food event."

"Did he hit on you?" Cohen asked.

"No," Shields replied, "but he did ask me out later."

After the game ended, Cohen pressed Shields for more details. "I didn't go out [with him]; he called me. I was on location doing a movie, and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce [from Marla Maples]," the actress recalled. "He said, 'I really think we should date, because you're America's sweetheart, and I'm America's richest man, and the people would love it.'"