Brooke Shields Reveals the Cheesy Pickup Line Donald Trump Used to Ask Her Out

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus Photobomb Unsuspecting Fans and It's Hilarious

NCIS, Pauley Perrette

Pauley Perrette Leaving NCIS After Season 15

Oprah Winfrey, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Oprah Winfrey Reflects on the Tragedy in Las Vegas: "I Feel the Soul of the Nation"

Long before Donald Trump became President, he tried—and failed—to date Brooke Shields.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress played a game in which she had to identify people from her past. When a photo of Trump popped up onscreen, she gagged. "No!" Shields told Andy Cohen. "I can't even speak!" The two weren't friends, she sad, explaining that the photo was taken at a "charity food event."

"Did he hit on you?" Cohen asked.

"No," Shields replied, "but he did ask me out later."

After the game ended, Cohen pressed Shields for more details. "I didn't go out [with him]; he called me. I was on location doing a movie, and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce [from Marla Maples]," the actress recalled. "He said, 'I really think we should date, because you're America's sweetheart, and I'm America's richest man, and the people would love it.'"

Read

Real Housewives' Kim Richards Confirms She Once Dated President Donald Trump

(After splitting in 1996, Maples and Trump's divorce was finalized in 1999.)

Shields had recently divorced Andre Agassi and seeing someone new, so she let Trump down easy. At the time, she told him, "I have a boyfriend. He's not really going to be happy about it." (Shields met writer Chris Henchy on the Warner Bros. lot in 2000, and they were wed in 2001.)

Though she promised Cohen he was "getting" the exclusive scoop on Trump, the Suddenly Susan star isn't the only actress to turn him down. In the last year, Candice Bergen, Salma Hayek and Emma Thompson have all revealed they once declined the businessman's advances.

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brooke Shields , Donald Trump , Watch What Happens Live , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.