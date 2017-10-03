American Horror Story: Cult Unmasks Its Killer Clowns

In fact, everyone's in the cult aside from Ally. And everyone but Ally is also one of the clowns!

The clown gang took down Bob (Dermot Mulroney) tonight (along with the gimp in his attic???) and took off their masks, revealing Harrison, Beverly, the cop, Winter, Ivy, and the guy from the grocery store.

Bob tried to fire Beverly for her rogue reporting, so Kai decided it was time for Bob to die, which Beverly then got to report on.

We also got to see what went down when that poor coffin-fearing woman was stuffed into a coffin, when Meadow and random other cult member R.J. started to freak out a bit. We saw that R.J. was disposed of, and we also saw Meadow in a hole, then explaining through the window that Kai is running a cult and Ivy's in it before being grabbed. Is she actually trying to get Ally's help, or is this another trick? Is there anybody to trust at this point?