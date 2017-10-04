Why Ashley Graham Can't Let Go of These Old Jeans

Courtesy MARINA RINALDI
If anyone knows good fit, it's Ashley Graham.
Not only has the model worn her fair share of fashion brands, but she's also the creative mind behind an intimates and lingerie collection. Recently, the beauty lent a helping hand to plus-size Italian brand Marina Rinaldi to design a denim capsule collection. Don't expect this line to be all designer jeans though. You'll find a piece of denim in every unconventional way...in a bustier, pencil skirt and moto jacket. It's perfect timing, too, since the all-denim trend is seeing a major resurgence.
E! News caught up with the model-designer, just in time for 30 Days of Denim, to see why she can't let go of her oldest jeans, where you can scoop up her old pieces and what fall trends she's currently loving.
Why did you decide to partner with Marina Rinaldi for a capsule collection?
I've been working with Marina Rinaldi for a few years and have always appreciated their mission to design quality and fashionable clothing for curvy women who are often ignored in the luxury space. I was excited when they approached me to design a capsule collection because I would be able to put my own spin on denim trends. We took staple pieces from my own wardrobe like body-con dresses, pencil skirts and structured jackets and made them in denim.
What are your favorite pieces from this capsule?
Bustier body-con dress, moto jacket and dark chambray blouse!
What do you look for in a good pair of denim?
The fit has to be perfect. I have an hourglass figure, so sometimes jeans fit my thighs and hips, but are too large in the waist, which is why stretch denim is my go-to. I also look for good coloring that won't fade or wash out over time.
What does your oldest pair of jeans look like?
They are black with huge holes in the knees. The waist fits me so perfectly that I can't give them up!
What do you do with your old jeans?
I either give them to my family or donate to my local Salvation Army.
What's your go-to outfit including denim?
Leather jacket, black T-shirt slightly cropped, ankle-length jeans and a classic white sneaker or bootie with a low chunky heel.
What denim trends are you exciting for fall?
I'm loving the return of light wash denim. It gives me '90s supermodel vibes. I also like the denim-on-denim look, either monochromatic or mixing and matching shades.
Ashley's capsule collection for Marina Rinaldi hits stores January 2018.