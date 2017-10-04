Hollywood's Expectant Moms: Inside Jessica Alba's Ultra-Healthy Journey to Baby Number 3

The pregnancy may have come as a surprise to her fans, but according to those closest to the actress, she's always dreamed of having a big family.

"This wasn't a surprise at all," a source told E! News. "It was always in the cards for them to have a third child. It was definitely part of the plan and they just wanted to wait a few years for the right time."

And now that the dream is coming true, Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are reveling in the good news. If it wasn't clear by all of her enthusiastic social media posts, a source relays that they're "really excited" to be adding to their brood. By all accounts they're keeping the sex of the baby under wraps—they might not even know themselves—and Warren would be thrilled to round out the family with a little boy. Of course, "a healthy baby is most important."