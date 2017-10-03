James Corden and Other Late Night Hosts Give Touching Monologues After Las Vegas Tragedy: "Somewhere It Has to Stop"

We will not stand for this.

Many stars are using their platform to speak out against the violence and hate that occurred Sunday evening in Las Vegas when a lone gunman opened fire at a country music festival killing 59 and injuring 527 people.

On Monday evening, the hosts of all of the major late night shows addressed the tragedy and made one thing clear—enough is enough. "Somewhere it has to stop," James Cordenpleaded with America on The Late Late show. His endearing monologue was one of many poignant calls to action heard from the late night community.