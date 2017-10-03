Everything We Know About the Scrapped Sex and the City 3 Movie

We could really use a cosmopolitan right about now.

It's no secret that Sex and the City fans have been hoping for a third movie for quite some time. In fact, many of the cast members dropped plenty of hints that the possibility was absolutely there.

"The truth of the matter is there is no script. There's never been a script," Sarah Jessica Parker shared with E! News at the 2017 Golden Globes. "The idea remains a real possibility but when is the right time? I guess that's what it all boils down to—when! So we'll see."

Ultimately, the time has come to finally put an end to the speculation, rumors and well wishes. Ladies and gentlemen, Sex and the City 3 is not happening.

It all began last Thursday when DailyMailTV reported that Warner Bros. Pictures canceled plans to begin production. As for the reason behind the decision, the outlet claimed that the studio refused to meet an ultimatum allegedly posed by Kim Cattrall.